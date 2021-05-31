Andhra BJP marks 7 yrs of Modi government with 'Seva Hi Sanghatan' events

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Marking the completion of seven years of the Narendra Modi led-NDA government, BJP leaders from Andhra Pradesh conducted 'Seva Hi Sanghatan' service programmes.

"In seven years of rule, PM Modi has made India a strong country. He has made India strong in Defence, Medical and infrastructure and promoted Make in India. Opposition parties and a section of national media are creating false propaganda against him but despite that the Modi government has been serving the people amid Corona pandemic", Andhra Pradesh BJP president Somu Veerraju said.

Talking about 'Seva Hi Sanghatan', Veerraju said that the AP BJP is distributing essential commodities to private school teachers and sanitary workers all over the state. He also said state-wide blood donation camps have been set up where about 50,000 units of blood have been received in donations.



The BJP leader, Veerraju slammed the ruling Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) alleging it remains as another corrupt and family-based party.

"In two years of rule, YSRCP has achieved nothing except increasing the debt burden on the state. Like his predecessor Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government led by N Chandrababu Naidu, YSRCP government led by YS Jaganmohan Reddy is also practising corruption to the core. The two years rule of YSRCP government has achieved no development. Any development seen in the state in past seven years is a result of Modi led central government only", he said.

Criticizing TDP Chief N Chandrababu Naidu for his party's resolution to provide issue based support to Modi-led central government, Veerraju said, "Our party did not ask TDP for any support. Chandrababu Naidu had joined hands with Congress and made a scathing attack on Modi and BJP before the 2019 elections. TDP leaders have insulted Modi and other BJP leaders indiscriminately, and now, Chandrababu wants to join BJP for his political gains. But our party will maintain equal distance with both YSRCP and TDP; BJP and JanaSena Party (JSP) alliance will continue in Andhra Pradesh". (ANI)

