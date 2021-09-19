Andhra BJP organises photo exhibition on PM Modi as part of 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh unit of the BJP on Sunday organised a photo exhibition on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as part of the 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' campaign, which was launched on the Prime Minister's birthday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by state party president Somu Veerraju. BJP leaders and workers from the state participated in the exhibition.

Speaking to ANI here today on the occasion, Veerraju said, "Today, not only Andhra Pradesh, but all the states are celebrating the achievements of Prime Minister Narendra Modi which is being exhibited in the form of an exhibition. We are proud of the development that has taken place in the country under the leadership of PM Modi. The 20-day long exhibition will be held till October 7 in Andhra Pradesh."



BJP national president JP Nadda on September 17 launched 'Seva Aur Samarpan Abhiyan' at the party headquarters in the national capital to mark the 71st birth anniversary of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BJP chief said that the Prime Minister has changed the political work culture in the country by following the 'vikaaswaad' (development) and ending casteism and dynastic politics.

While addressing the party workers, Nadda said that the Prime Minister has the vision that every person of this country should be benefitted from the developmental work of the government.

"From his childhood, PM Modi has worked for the upliftment of the poor and underprivileged. He had the perseverance to work for the deprived people. This perseverance can be seen in his policies," Nadda had said. (ANI)

