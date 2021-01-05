Andhra BJP president arrested on way to Ramateertham temple

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 5 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party president Somu Veerraju and some other leaders were arrested by Vizianagaram Police on Tuesday in Ramatheertham village to prevent them from undertaking 'Dharma Yatra' to Ramateertham temple where Lord Ram idol was vandalised last month.



Veerraju and other leaders were able to enter Ramateertham village but were later arrested with the police citing prohibitory orders.

Several BJP and Jana Sena Party leaders were put under house arrest on Tuesday to prevent them from taking part in Ramateertham Dharma Yatra.

The BJP and JSP had announced the Ramateertham Dharma Yatra protesting against the vandalisation at Ramatheertham temple. (ANI)

