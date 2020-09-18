Andhra BJP to hold protest against arrest of state party chief

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has called for a 'Chalo Amalapuram' protest which is scheduled to be held on Friday at Amalapuram town in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district, the party's state vice president Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said on Thursday.

Reddy condemned the house arrests of BJP state president Somu Veerraju and other party leaders who were on their way to a temple in East Godavari district.

Challenging the state government, he said, "The YSRCP government can not stop the party workers with house arrests of leaders. The BJP workers will hold a 'Chalo Amalapuram' programme against the YSRCP government on Friday at 10 am."



Earlier, a chariot of Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Antarvedi was gutted in the fire.

BJP and other parties alleged that it was a hatched conspiracy. They held a protest at the temple. Following this, the police arrested some and filed cases against them.

The party has been demanding the release of the arrested leaders and the withdrawal of cases against them. (ANI)

