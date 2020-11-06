Andhra cabinet decides to implement new sand policy

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 6 (ANI): The Andhra Pradesh Cabinet has decided to implement the new sand policy in the state. The Cabinet subcommittee has given its recommendations in this regard, sand will be sold directly from the sand reaches.

The State Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu briefed the media about the decisions taken at the cabinet meeting on Thursday.

The cabinet has decided to hand over the sand reaches to central government organisations, Kannababu stated.

"The state government is consulting with eight organisations including NMDC. In case none of them comes forward, the state government will call tenders for public auction for private players. The auction will be done in a transparent manner with both technical and financial biddings," said Kannababu.



Buyers can book sand either online or offline, and can take sand in their own vehicles. Stern action will be taken if sand is sold at prices higher than the cap fixed by the government. The public can complain to the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) in that regard.

"The state government has decided to extra strengthen the SEB. It further decided to bring Gutka, gambling, matka, betting, and narcotics into the ambit of SEB. Red sanders taskforce will be attached to the SEB, said the minister. SEB will be strengthened with the recruitment of manpower. 71 outsourcing and 31 deputation posts will be recruited," Kannababu stated.

The Cabinet has agreed to release funds for the YSR Zero Interest scheme on November 17. As many as 14.58 lakh farmers will be benefited from this scheme.

The cabinet has given nod for the Adani group's project at Visakhapatnam. The project includes an integrated data centre park, integrated IT and business park, recreation centre, and skill university. Adani Group will invest Rs 14,634 crores and will create 25,000 jobs. The government will allot 150 acres to the Adanis for this project.

"The cabinet has also nodded for door delivery of PDS ration from January 1. In order to prevent illegal transport of PDS rice, every rice bag will be equipped with a QR code and vehicles will be GPS connected. Quality rice will be door delivered to the households," Kannababu stated. (ANI)

