PV Sindhu (Photo courtesy: ANI/Reuters)
Andhra Chief Minister calls Sindhu a 'true champion'

ANI | Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:24 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday commended Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.
"Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion," he tweeted.
By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.
Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland today.
The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:50 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:40 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:35 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:34 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:33 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:30 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:28 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:27 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:23 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:22 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:20 IST

Updated: Aug 25, 2019 23:13 IST

