Andhra Chief Minister calls Sindhu a 'true champion'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Sunday commended Indian shuttler PV Sindhu after she became the first Indian to win the BWF World Championships.

"Historical Victory! Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the first Indian to win the gold medal at #BWFWorldChampionships. Dominated right from the start and finished like a true champion," he tweeted.

By winning the title, Sindhu, who was born in Hyderabad, has become the first Indian to clinch a gold medal at the BWF World Championships.

Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in straight games in Switzerland today.

The 24-year-old had entered in the final of the competition by defeating China's Chen Yu Fei 21-7, 21-14 on Saturday. (ANI)

