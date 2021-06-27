Andhra Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das's tenure extended by 3 months

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): The tenure of Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das has been extended by three months from July 1, 2021, to September 30, 2021.



The central government on Saturday approved the request of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to extend the Chief Secretary's tenure.

Department of Personnel and Training Under-Secretary Kuldeep Chaudhary has communicated the matter to the state government in an official letter issued with the approval of the competent authority.

The tenure of Aditya Nath Das was scheduled to end by June 30, 2021. (ANI)

