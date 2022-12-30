Andhra: CJI Chandrachud visits Vijayawada's Durga devi temple

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 30 (ANI): Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud visited Kanakadurga devi temple on Thursday and offered prayers.

Deputy Chief Minister as well as Minister of Endowment Kottu Satyanarayana, Commissioner of endowments Hari Jawahar Lal, and Executive Officer of the Temple D Bhramaramba was welcomed with temple etiquettes.

The priests of the temple carried the tradition to the shrine of the goddess amid the instruments. After performing a special pooja in the temple and having a darshan of the goddess, Vedic scholars blessed Justice DY Chandrachud and presented with Tirtha prasadas.

Along with Justice Chandrachud, High Court Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Registrar General Laxman Rao, Protocol Registrar Raghava Swamy, Debt Department Tribunal Chairman KVL Haranath Gupta and District Collector Delhi Rao were among those visiting Ammavari.

Earlier, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday called on Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud at the hotel.



The Chief Minister presented the idol of Lord Sri Venkateswara Swamy to the CJI.

"Vijayawada: Chief Minister Shri YS Jagan paid a courtesy call on the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice DY Chandrachud, who was on a state visit," CMO Andhra Pradesh tweeted.

Earlier on Wednesday, CJI Justice DY Chandrachud along with his family offered prayers in Tiruchanoor temple in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati.

He was welcomed by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Chairman YV Subba Reddy and TTD executive officer Anil Kumar Singhal on his arrival at the entrance of the temple.

Later, he was accorded with the traditional manner by temple priests.

After the completion of the darshan, the CJI was presented with tirtha and prasadas. (ANI)

