Andhra CM asks officials to finish construction of Ambedkar Park by April 14

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jaganmohan Reddy on Friday said that the government had earmarked Rs 15,735 crores for SC welfare and Rs 5,177 crores for ST welfare for 2020-21.

He was addressing the 6th SC, ST Development Board meeting.

A release from Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the Chief Minister instructed government officials to finish construction of the Ambedkar Park, with a 125 foot Ambedkar statue in the heart of Vijayawada, by April 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of the late leader.

The release said that YSR Asara, benefiting 25 lakh women, and YSR Cheyutha, benefiting 90 lakh women, will be implemented from this year.

"These two schemes are aimed at self-reliance of women. We have signed a pact with AMUL for dairy development and women can benefit from this sector," it said. (ANI)

