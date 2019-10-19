Andhra CM asks officials to provide medical services in remote, tribal areas on bike

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday directed officials to provide medical services in remote and tribal areas of the state through bikes.

During a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department here, the Chief Minister asked the officials to complete all the development and renovation work in the community hospitals, area hospitals, and district hospitals by December 2020.

He has also directed officials to establish a maternity centre in every district.

"He instructed the officials to extend YSR Kanti Velugu program to college students and the preliminary round should be completed within a month. Like Kanti Velugu, all the health tests should be done to the people starting from school students," an official release from Chief Minister's Office said.

Reddy ordered the officials to include Thalassemia, Haemophilia, Sickle cell anaemia patients under the financial aid of Rs 10,000 that is being provided to kidney patients.

"The state will provide financial assistance of Rs 5000 per month or Rs 225 every day from December 1 as a post-surgery allowance till the date of recovery as recommended by the medical doctor," the release said.

Reddy told the officials to include four more diseases in the Rs 5,000 pension category from January 1.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to include dengue and seasonal diseases in the services.

As a pilot project, from January 1, about 2,000 diseases will be added to the Aarogyasri services in West Godavari district and 1200 diseases in the remaining districts, the release said.

He has also asked officials to prepare a plan for treatment of road accident victims.

"The road accident victims should get services in the hospital instead of waiting for the money. Prepare a plan so that some amount can be paid on behalf of the government," he said. (ANI)

