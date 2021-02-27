Andhra CM asks town planners to find solutions for emerging challenges with futuristic outlook

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 27 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy here on Friday called upon the town planners to come up with solutions to the emerging challenges with a futuristic outlook on the goals set by the United Nations for sustainable development.

While inaugurating the 69th National Town and Country Planners Conference virtually at Vishakhapatnam, the Chief Minister said that he is looking forward to the recommendations on affordable housing for lower-income groups and reducing the financial burden on the government in wake of the growing cost of land and high rents in urban areas making the land acquisition a difficult task.

He expressed confidence that the three-day meet will come up with solutions that are pertinent to the State and country vis-a-vis the 17 sustainable goals for 2030 set by the United Nations.

"The Conference, being organized by the Institute of Town Planners of India (ITPT) and attended by Town Planners, Academics, Researchers, Directors and others from across the country, would deliberate on the emerging challenges in the changing scenario, and I hope the Summit will come up with useful recommendations," the Chief Minister said in his inaugural address.



Some of the interesting topics the Summit would be discussing include the impact of COVID in work culture and the requirements besides environment and climate change.

"Water management is another issue of major concern and it needs comprehensive planning as cities are growing from multiple directions and there will need to extend the water facilities to all areas," he said.

The Chief Minister has stated that the government is looking forward for developing the coastal region utilising the vast stretch of 974 Km coastline in the State, where even Visakhapatnam city is also one of the beneficiaries of an integrated coastal development plan.

Jagan Mohan Reddy reiterated that the purpose of this summit is to deliberate various issues on sustainable development goals by 2030 as recommended by the UN and looking forward to the solutions that would emerge in the summit for a remarkable change in current situations to lead better.

"We will take forward all the suggestions and recommendations that the Conference will give after the deliberations and put them to best use," he added. (ANI)

