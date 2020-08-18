Andhra CM conducts aerial survey of flood-affected regions

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-affected East and West Godavari districts.

He was accompanied by Home Minister M Sucharita, Transport Minister Perni Venkatramaiah and others.

Meanwhile, CM Reddy has spoken to the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts through a video conference. The Godavari river has been in spate for the last two days amid heavy rain that battered both the districts majorly.

The CM announced Rs 2,000 to every household in the affected districts. He said that people in the relief camps should get all the necessary help, and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities. Food, ration, medications should be timely distributed in the camps and other areas. (ANI)

