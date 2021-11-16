Andhra CM conducts review meeting on road repair, maintenance

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 16 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a review meeting on road repairs and maintenance.

The officials are focused on repairing 46,000 kilometres of damaged roads.

The Chief minister instructs officials to ensure that all potholes are filled up first, before carpeting the roads.

He instructed officials to work towards making Andhra Pradesh a Pot-hole free state and to view the repair project for the roads of the state as a whole rather than individual road repairs.



Considering traffic and the delays created due to rains, repairs of 8,268 Km of the damaged road are set to begin quickly.

The minister directed officials "to carry out all the repairs with diligence and ensure that they are up to the mark, leaving no room for criticism upon completion."

Officials informed the Chief Minister that all repairs will take place from December 2021 to June 2022.

Reddy further instructed officials to include all ROBs and Bridges in this repair drive as well.

Officials were instructed to document before and after pictures of repaired damaged roads. All the road repairs in the state are scheduled to be completed by June 2022. (ANI)

