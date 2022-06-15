Andhra CM disburses Rs 2,977 cr under YSR free crop insurance scheme

Sri Satya Sai District (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 14 (ANI): For the third year in a row, as part of the YSR free crop insurance scheme, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy disbursed Rs 2,977.80 crore for over 15 lakh farmers across the state who suffered crop loss during the Kharif season in 2021.

The insurance amount was disbursed during an event held at Chennekothapalli in Sri Sathya Sai district on Tuesday. The compensation amount is being given as part of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Beema Yojana and the State government's 'Free Crop Insurance' scheme.

"If the crop is lost, the farmers are in distress. This in turn puts the state under distress. Hence, a revolutionary move was taken. If the farmers lose crops in one season, we directly place the compensation amount in the hands of the farmers before the arrival of the same season next year. We pay crop insurance compensation without bribes or discrimination," the CM said.

Hitting out at the Telugu Desam Party, Jagan said that the previous TDP government was capable of not just aiding more farmers in just three years but also to clear the arrears the previous government had left.



"The previous government disbursed just Rs 3,411 crores for 30.85 lakh farmers over five years. But, under our regime, in the last year three years, we have already disbursed a total sum of Rs 6,684 crore to 44.28 lakh farmers under YSR free insurance crops. Clearing out the arrears of the previous government, we are at every step ensuring the farmers welfare through timely payments," the CM said.

In the undivided Anantapur district, the total insurance amount disbursed was Rs 628 crore for the 2019 and 2020 Kharif seasons. This year, while the government had announced disbursal of Rs 467.81 crore as part of crop insurance for 3.35 lakh farmers in undivided Anantapur district, after reorganisation, the government has deposited Rs 885.45 crore into 4,04,461 farmers' bank accounts as compensation in Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts. While 1,71,881 farmers in Sri Sathya Sai district have received Rs 255.78 crore, 2,32,580 farmers in Anantapur received Rs 629.77 crore.

"Once upon a time, Anantapur district was a drought district. Now there is plenty of water. The farmers have benefitted in the district over the past three years. We have spent Rs 1,27,823 crore on farmers in these three years. We are ensuring revolutionary change in the agriculture sector through RBKs - one that the whole country is witnessing and taking notes of," the CM highlighted at the event.

The Chief Minister also said that the state government will not stop its efforts to aid to the farmers like the previous government. The CM also highlighted the lapses in the TDP manifesto and the promises they did not keep during their tenure.

"We are not competing with the past CMs in terms of doing good to the farmers. We are competing with the country. Chandrababu Naidu did not cater to the farmers and did not keep up with the manifesto promises made by TDP," the CM noted. (ANI)

