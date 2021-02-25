Andhra CM holds meeting with officials over agenda to be discussed at South Zonal Council Meet

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday held a meeting with officials on the agenda to be discussed at the 29th Southern Zonal Council Meet.

The Southern Zonal Council Meet is scheduled on March 4 at Tirupati.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Adityanath Das, Special Chief Secretary Poonam Malakondaiah, Health Principal Secretary Anil Kumar Singhal, Women and Child welfare Secretary AR Anuradha, Energy Principal Secretary Nagulapalli Srikanth, Finance Secretary Natarajan Gulzar, Agriculture and Cooperation Special Secretary Madhusudan Reddy, Irrigation Secretary Syamala Rao, Disha Special Officer Deepika Patil and other senior officials were present at the meeting held at Chief Minister's office.



The officials briefed the Chief Minister on the issues to be addressed at the Council regarding the State.

The Southern Zonal Council Meet will be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Puducherry and special invitees from Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Lakshadweep will be attending the council. (ANI)

