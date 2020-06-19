Andhra CM holds review meeting with tobacco traders, farmers

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 19 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy addressed the tobacco board review meeting focusing on farmer-trader issues at the Tadepalli camp office on Thursday.

"In the meeting, officials listed out challenges being faced due to COVID-19, and farmers present in the meeting shared the impact of the lockdown on tobacco business. The Chief Minister was informed about how a sum of 20 million kg of low and medium grade varieties of tobacco, which accounted for a majority of the produce, has been rejected by the traders this year," said a press release by the Andhra Pradesh CMO.

The review meeting was attended by Agricultural Minister Kurasala Kannababu, Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Minister for Energy, the Forest and Environment, Science, and Technology Minister Balineni Srinivas Reddy, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy, and other officials along with representatives of the trading companies and farmers were present.

"Understanding the uncertainty in the Tobacco business, Chief Minister directed officials that the Government will intervene to help distressed tobacco farmers in purchases. In two-three days a special committee will be formed which will be headed by an IAS officer to solve the challenges faced by the tobacco farmers. The government will fix minimum sale prices for High, medium, and low-quality tobacco," stated the release.

A list of rates approved by the government will be available at the purchasing centers during the auction.

It will be a must for the licensed traders and companies, as per the release, to attend during the auction process for the stock purchase, or else their license will be cancelled.

"Chief Minister said that the board and the companies should work together in an organized style of functioning and fix a minimum rate to be laid for all the 3 qualities of tobacco for selling. Purchases should be made in accordance with the state prices, if not the licenses will be revoked," the release added. (ANI)

