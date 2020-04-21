Andhra CM holds talks with Muslim religious leaders on measures being taken to contain COVID-19

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 21 (ANI): Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, held a video conference with District Collectors and Muslim religious leaders on Monday regarding the measures being taken to contain COVID-19 spread.

At the conference, CM Reddy thanked the religious leaders for accepting his request to offer prayers at home during the Ramadan month. He assured allowance will be paid to all places of worship, including mosques, churches and temples. The Chief Minister also instructed officials to implement strict lockdown across the State and maintain social distancing.

"In order to control the spread of coronavirus, precautionary measures are being taken in all 13 districts. The government is going to provide incentives to all the listed and recognised mosques across the State. In addition to this, a one-time special assistance of Rs 5,000 will be provided to the unlisted mosques, churches, and temples," Reddy said in the meeting.

"State government is very much committed to public welfare and is providing financial assistance to all the eligible members in this severe pandemic situation. Each family was given Rs 1,000 and ration is also being provided thrice a month. All the pending dues of fee reimbursements which were about Rs 1,800 crore will also be cleared," he added.

The Central and State governments have issued strict guidelines for people to avoid public gatherings and maintain social distancing in order to stay safe.

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown has been extended till May 3 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a precautionary measure to curb the spread of the virus. (ANI)

