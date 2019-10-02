Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

Andhra CM inaugurates Secretariat system to strengthen village ecosystem

ANI | Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:02 IST

Karapa (East Godavari District) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated the 'Village Secretariat system' here and asserted that the state government aims to strengthen the village ecosystem.
The Chief Minister also congratulated the candidates who cleared Village Secretary exams saying, "They should shoulder the responsibility to take governance to the doorsteps of the people."
He urged them to show compassion and work for the welfare of people.
"The launch date of the Village Secretariat system is coinciding with the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi so it becomes more relevant, as one of Gandhi Ji's dreams was to empower the villages; he believed that the country will flourish if villages flourish. We are here to strengthen the village ecosystem through our welfare schemes of Navaratnas as I had seen the plight of people during the 3,648 km padayatra where I was told about the rampant corruption and discrimination at all levels and how difficult it was to get a ration card, pension or any of the welfare utilities," said Reddy.
"Thus the Village and Ward Secretariat system have emerged employing over 4.5 lakh people and perhaps this is the first time in the country's history for any government to provide employment at such big scale, within four months of coming into power," he added.
Reddy further underlined that the Secretariats will provide 500 kind of services and will work as a liaison between the government and people.
"For a population of around 2,000 people, there will be at least 10-12 people to monitor their needs. Village Volunteer will look after 50 houses and Ward Volunteer will take care of 100 houses. In East Godavari district alone, the total jobs provided are 44,198 and by January everything will fall in place and all the secretariats will be made fully functional," he said.
"The illiteracy rate in the state is pegged at 33 per cent and in five years from now the figure should be reduced to zero as Amma Vodi program has been designed to check the school-dropout rate and also to boost admissions in the State-run schools. This will be the game-changer," he added.
The chief minister further said that to aid farmers, 'YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme' will be implemented from October 15 under which Rs 15,000 per annum will be given to families of farmers in the state.
Similarly, to felicitate auto-rickshaw and cab owners the chief minister said his government will implement 'YSR Vahan Mitra' scheme under which Rs 10,000 per annum will be provided as financial assistance.
Meanwhile, on the occasion, many people who were benefitted by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's welfare schemes thanked Reddy for the same.
Vijaya Durga, who hails from Ambajeepeta Mandal said "My father is an auto-driver and I got a chance to pursue my education only because of the fees reimbursement scheme of YSR. I had given the Village Secretary exam and got qualified for the Village Surveyor job. Thank you to the Chief Minister for initiating a mass recruitment drive."
Deputy Chief Minister Pilli Subhash Chandra Bose, Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Viswaroop, K Kanna Babu, MP Vanga Geetha and others were also present at the event. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:20 IST

Sonia targets BJP, says some want to make RSS symbol of India in...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Congress president Sonia Gandhi made a veiled attack on the BJP and the Sangh Parivar on Wednesday, alleging that some people want to make RSS a symbol of India in place of Mahatma Gandhi and the soul of the Father of Nation must be pained over "the condition of the

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:15 IST

Govt working to make India tourist-friendly: Tourism Minister...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The government is working to make India a friendly nation for tourists, especially foreign nationals, Tourism Minister Prahlad Patel said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:15 IST

Marad flat row: Owners not likely to get any relief

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Owners of the Maradu flats are not likely to receive any relief from the state authorities relating to the eviction and demolition of the apartment buildings in Kochi here.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:14 IST

Odisha: BJD leader arrested for allegedly abusing cop

Jharsuguda (Odisha) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Biju Janata Dal (BJP) leader Shambhu Mohanty was arrested for allegedly abusing and misbehaving with an on-duty police officer in Belpahar Fatak area here, police said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:12 IST

No blasts involving ammunition took place in Pokharan firing...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): No blast involving old or new ammunition had taken place in Pokharan firing ranges in the last two days, Army sources have clarified.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:11 IST

Mahatma Gandhi influenced leaders to fight injustice across the...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP working president JP Nadda on Wednesday said Mahatma Gandhi's thoughts and ideals influenced several leaders to fight against injustice and racism across the world.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:07 IST

Strength and respect of Indian passport have increased: PM Modi

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The strength and respect of Indian passport have increased all over the world, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Wednesday, while speaking on the occasion of 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:06 IST

Massive crackdown on cattle smuggling after IG level meeting...

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Days after Inspector general (IG) level meeting held in Shillong between Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards of Bangladesh (BGB), there has been a massive crackdown on cattle smuggling.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 20:02 IST

Nitish Kumar blames climate change for Patna floods

Patna (Bihar) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday claimed that climate change has caused floods in Patna.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:55 IST

Rahul Gandhi supporting Kerala protest to gain political mileage: BJP MP

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): BJP Member of Parliament Shobha Karandlaje on Wednesday attacked Rahul Gandhi for his support to protest in Kerala against the ban on night traffic on NH-766 in Banipura forest reserve.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:52 IST

BJP alleges huge scam in state govt's Ladli Yojana

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): Delhi BJP unit spokesperson Harish Khurana alleged that there is a huge scam in Delhi government's Laldi Yojna and also tweeted a copy of the Right To Information (RTI) filed by him to support his claim.

Read More

Updated: Oct 02, 2019 19:48 IST

Hyderabad: ISRO employee found murdered in his flat

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Oct 2 (ANI): An ISRO employee was found murdered in his flat here on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl