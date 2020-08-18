Andhra CM instructs officials to be on high alert, ahead of Godavari floods

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday instructed officials to be on high alert in wake of the Godavari floods and provide all necessary relief to the affected people.

During a review meeting on the flood situation with the Collectors of East and West Godavari districts, the Chief Minister said that there should be preparedness from the official side and succour should be provided to people living in low lying areas.

He said that people in the relief camps should get all needed help and there should be no difficulty in procuring essential commodities.

As Covid is also prevalent, the officials should take extra care and NDRF teams should be placed at vulnerable points and expenditure should not come in the way to provide help to the needy, he said.

Updating on the situation, East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar explained that 161 villages in 13 Mandals were affected. In the Amalapuram area, 12 more villages were affected. Medical camps are also being set up and nutritious food is provided in 63 relief camps, which has been set up so far. Masks and sanitizers are also made available in the relief camps and Covid tests are being held wherever necessary.

"With the possibility of communication system getting affected, we are keeping satellite phones ready. We have 14 launches (mechanized boats) for ferrying essential goods. The crop loss has to be assessed after the floods water recedes," said Muralidhar.

Whereas, District collector of West Godavari, Mutyala Raju said that 30 villages in 7 Mandals were affected and drinking water is being provided. NDRF teams are placed at three points while the old aged people and pregnant women are being evacuated.

Primary Health Centres are equipped with generators while medicines for snake bites are stored. At four places near Polavaram where the river bank is weak, sandbags were placed to strengthen and prevent breaches, said Raju. (ANI)

