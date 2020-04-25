Andhra CM instructs officials to complete first phase of Nadu-Nedu program by June

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 25 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials of the Education Department in Andhra Pradesh to complete the first phase of Nadu-Nedu -- Then and Now -- works in government schools by June end.

Addressing a review meeting on the Nadu-Nedu programme on Saturday, the Chief Minister said that a major chunk of the tendering process for infrastructure materials has been finalised and the government also saved a large amount through a reverse tendering process.

As per a press release, Chief Minister Reddy stressed the need to maintain quality in the works taken up as a part of the programme.



The officials also showed the samples of uniforms, belts, bags that would be distributed to students. Three pairs of uniforms, notebooks, textbooks, shoes, and socks would be given to the students at the beginning of the academic year.

The Chief Minister asked the officials to maintain the quality of the materials that would be given to the students. (ANI)

