Andhra CM instructs officials to purchase bikes for PHCs to supply medicines to patients

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 8 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday ordered officials to purchase two-wheeler bikes for Primary Health Centres (PHCs) for the supply of medicines to patients.

"Health care system in the state should be strengthened further. Buy two-wheeler bikes and ensure availability of thermo bags at every PHC in the state as soon as possible. The medicines should be delivered to the patient within 24 hours of the call and the doctor's prescription. The system will be further strengthened with the upcoming village clinics," the Chief Minister said during a review meeting held here and instructed the officials to put YSR Telemedicine to maximum use.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure qualitative facilities in the quarantine centres and shelters for people of the state who are being brought from abroad.

On the first hand, 75,000 beds should be utilized that were set up across the state and the number should be increased to 1 lakh beds, he said.

Reddy also instructed officials to be prepared for the purchase of 10,000 tonnes of oranges and also agreed for the grant of subsidy in retail sale. He highlighted that the minimum support price is being provided for maize and turmeric.

For the launch of Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) on May 30, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to complete the farmers' registration by May 10 and display the list at village/ward secretariats. He also asked them to publicize the registration and ensure all the eligible farmers apply for the scheme.

Reddy made it clear that social distancing should be strictly implemented near shops and wearing a mask is mandatory. So far, 6 crore masks have been distributed in the state with a daily production of 42 lakhs masks, he said.

The Chief Minister has approved for one more fishing harbour in Vizianagaram and two fishing lands- one in Bheemili and another in Nakkapalli, Visakhapatnam. (ANI)

