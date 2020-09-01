Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy condoles demise of Pranab Mukherjee

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of former President, statesman and Bharat Ratna awardee, Pranab Mukherjee.

Conveying condolences to the bereaved family, the Chief Minister said, "Pranab da, in his long political innings, had shown maturity in dealing with complex issues and had passed through testing times. May his soul rest in peace."

Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday at the Army Hospital (Research and Referral) Hospital where he was admitted earlier this month and had undergone surgery for the removal of a clot in his brain.

His son and former MP Abhijit Mukherjee gave the information in a tweet.

"With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Shri Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You," he said.

He was admitted to the Army Hospital here on August 10 and after testing positive for COVID-19. (ANI)

