Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy expresses deep shock over State Cabinet Minister Goutham Reddy's death

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 21 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed deep shock and profound grief over the untimely demise of his cabinet colleague Mekapati Goutham Reddy, said a press release.

Terming Goutham Reddy as a young promising leader who was known to him since early days, the Chief Minister expressed anguish over the tragic incident and said that words fail to describe the loss of his young cabinet colleague.

"He conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members with a heavy heart," added the release.

Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy passed away on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack following which he was immediately admitted to the Apollo Hospital, Hyderabad.

The statement issued by the hospital said, "Today morning Mr. Gautam Reddy 50/M was brought to Apollo Hospitals, Jubilee Hills in an emergency. He had collapsed suddenly at home. He arrived into our ER at 07:45 am and was unresponsive, not breathing, and in cardiac arrest on arrival."



It further said, "He received immediate CPR and advanced cardiac life support in our emergency department. The emergency medicine team and specialists including cardiologists and critical care doctors have attended to him. CPR was done for more than 90mins. Despite our best efforts, he could not be revived."

"He was declared to have died at 9:16 am today morning. We are supporting his family to the best extent possible in this difficult time," it added.

He was a member of the Andhra Pradesh Assembly representing the Atmakur assembly constituency of Nellore district.

Reddy was born on 31 December 1976 at Brahmanapalli village, Marripadu mandal in Nellore district to Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Manimanjari. He did his MSc in textiles at the University of Manchester in the UK.

He was survived by his wife Sri Keerthi, daughter Ananya Reddy and son Arjun Reddy. He was also the Managing Director of KMC industries.

He was first elected as MLA from Atmakur in 2014 and then in 2019. He became a minister in the Andhra Pradesh cabinet led by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy after YSRCP came to power in 2019. (ANI)

