Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo/ANI)

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight makes emergency landing

ANI | Updated: Mar 28, 2023 20:20 IST


Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 28 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's flight made an emergency landing at Gannavaram airport after a technical fault, sources said.

According to sources, the incident was reported shortly after the flight had departed from Gannavaram airport.
CM Reddy was to attend a G20 conference in Visakhapatnam.
He arrived at Gannavaram airport at 6 pm and the flight took off at 6.05 pm. However, the pilot noticed a technical fault in the aircraft 10 minutes into take-off and made an emergency landing. (ANI)

