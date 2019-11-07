Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo)
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo)

Andhra CM Jagan Reddy distributes cheques to AgriGold victims

ANI | Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:54 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy distributed cheques to the AgriGold depositors at Police Parade Grounds in Guntur on Thursday.
Reddy recalled that the YSRCP had fought for the welfare of the AgriGold victims when the party was in opposition.
"The victims did not get any justice during the TDP regime, but now we are standing in their support and repaying the deposited money. I had seen for the last five years how the AgriGold victims faced problems during my padayatra. I had given assurance to them that we will resolve their grievances. Though the matter is subjudice, we are doing justice to almost 3.70 lakh victims in the first phase," he addressed the gathering.
"Now, we have released Rs 264 crore to be paid to the victims who had deposited amounts less than Rs 10,000. The YSRCP government has made allocations for this purpose in its first budget itself. In future, we will compensate the victims who had deposited amounts less than Rs 20,000," Reddy further said.
The move is the fulfilment of the pre-election promise made by Reddy, also the chief of YSR Congress Party, in his Praja Sankalpa Yatra where he had assured AgriGold depositors of resolving their problems upon coming into power.
After Reddy became the Chief Minister, a decision to make payments to AgriGold victims was taken in his first cabinet meeting.
AgriGold Company has collected Rs 6,380 crore from 32 lakh depositors from seven states by providing attractive interest rates and land through its network. The company was not able to provide money or land to the depositors.
After realising that they were cheated by the company, the depositors approached the previous TDP government which did not respond. AgriGold victims organised protests across the state and appealed to Reddy who assured them of support. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:56 IST

K'taka: Shivakumar travels by Shatabdi Express to seek blessings...

Mysuru (Karnataka) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Congress leader DK Shivakumar traveled by Shatabdi Express to Mysuru in Karnataka on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:52 IST

Plea seeks departmental inquiry against Delhi cops for...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A petition was filed in the Delhi High Court on Thursday seeking a direction to initiate a departmental inquiry against Delhi police personnel for protesting outside the police headquarters against the Tis Hazari incident.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:46 IST

PM Modi urges investors to invest in Himachal, says it fulfills...

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, urged investors to set up businesses in Himachal Pradesh and said the state would benefit immensely in the coming years from the Rs 5 lakh crore public infrastructure fund.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:45 IST

Delhi govt not serious about air pollution: BJP's Vijay Goel

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday targeted Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the rising menace of air pollution in the national capital.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:29 IST

UP: Priest covers 'Shivling' with mask as air quality worsens in Varanasi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As air quality worsens in the state, priests covered 'Shivling' with a mask to protect Lord Shiva from bad air at Tarkeshwar Mahadev Temple in Varanasi here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:27 IST

PM Modi hails Himachal Pradesh Global Investors meet as 'unprecedented'

Dharmshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Hailing the Himachal Pradesh Global Investors meet in his address, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday termed it as a major leap ahead.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:22 IST

Lawyer files RTI seeking information on legality of Delhi police...

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): A Delhi lawyer, Vinod Yadav has filed an RTI seeking to know the legality of an agitation carried out by the Delhi police personnel outside the police headquarters to protest against their tussle with the lawyers in Tis Hazari court complex.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:21 IST

Lawyers to meet Delhi Police officials today to settle dispute

New Delhi (India), Nov 7 (ANI): After Delhi High Court on Wednesday suggested both lawyers and Delhi police, to meet and amicably resolve the dispute, representatives of the Coordination Committee of Bar associations of Delhi are going to meet senior Police officials at Police Headquarters here at 4 p

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:07 IST

Will seek time to meet Maha Guv for imposing Governor's Rule in...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): As the impasse between BJP and Shiv Sena over government formation in Maharashtra goes on, Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Thursday said he will meet Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari to discuss the current political scenario in the state

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 14:06 IST

Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray meets Shiv Sena MLAs

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray held a meeting with party MLAs here at his residence on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:57 IST

J-K: 4 arrested for threatening public, incriminating materials seized

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Police here on Thursday arrested four individuals involved in intimidating and threatening the general public and recovered incriminating materials from their possession.

Read More

Updated: Nov 07, 2019 13:43 IST

Andhra Governor orders probe into alleged 'job scam' in Raj Bhavan

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 7 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan ordered state police to conduct an investigation in the alleged 'job scam' which was allegedly done by an outsourcing agency on the pretext of offering jobs in Raj Bhavan.

Read More
iocl