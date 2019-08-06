Andhra CM Jagan Reddy meets PM Modi in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital and discussed different state-related issues during the meeting along with submitting a petition about certain issues.

He mentioned on the actions taken by the state government to curb the inequalities in developmental and preferential issues.

CM Reddy also told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the previous TDP government was irrational and outlandish in signing Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) of renewable energy which has caused a huge burden on the exchequer of state.

He also said that the debts of the state for 2014-15 financial year are 97000 crore and they are increased to 2.58 lakh crore by 2018-19.

He asked the Central Government to release 23,300 crore for backward districts.

Chief Minister Reddy also explained about the water problems in the state and asked to interlink Godavari and Krishna rivers. He also demanded to grant special category status to Andhra Pradesh for industrial development and overall state growth.

Reddy gifted Prime Minister Modi with a small statue of Lord Balaji from state's Tirupati Tirumala temple and a shawl.

In May, after Reddy was sworn-in as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, Prime Minister Modi had assured him full cooperation from the Centre and expressed hopes of working together for taking Andhra Pradesh to new heights.

In the elections held earlier this year, the YSRCP got an absolute majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.

The party won 151 seats, whereas TDP's strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. (ANI)