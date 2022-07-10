Andhra: CM Jagan Reddy to attend 'Vahana Mitra' programme in Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will visit Visakhapatnam to participate in "Vahana Mitra" programme on July 13.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikharjuna ordered the district officials to make the necessary arrangements.

On Saturday evening, Collector, Commissioner of Police Srikanth, Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner Lakshmisha, along with Joint Collector KS Viswanadhan visited AU Engineering Grounds.



On this occasion, the collector discussed and issued several instructions on the stage arrangements, stalls, VIP vehicle arrival, beneficiary arrival and vehicle arrival and other arrangements.

He instructed officials to ensure the removal of shrubs and rust from the surroundings of the grounds in view of the Chief Minister's programme.

Vahana Mitra is a welfare scheme for auto, taxi, maxi cab owners cum drivers under which the beneficiary will be given financial assistance of Rs 10,000 per annum for annual maintenance of their vehicle.

The scheme was launched in September 2019. Earlier, the state government had relaxed some guidelines so that more auto and car owners cum drivers can avail the benefit. (ANI)

