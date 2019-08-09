Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)
Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo)

Andhra CM launches Diplomatic Outreach program in Vijayawada

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 18:50 IST

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday launched Diplomatic Outreach program here.
Aiming to showcase Andhra Pradesh as one of the most desired destinations for trade, commerce and investments, the summit was held in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs where delegates from over 35 countries took part.
Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said, "One of the important things which attract the investments is how stable the government is. We had a huge public mandate and we are a transparent and corruption-free government. Moreover, we share a phenomenal relationship with the central government."
"We also maintain a very good relationship with the neighbouring states. In parliament, we are the fourth largest party. These could also add to our strength when we market ourselves to the outside world," he added.
Further, the Chief Minister said, "Whatever we do, we should do it with honesty and commitment. I think sincerity, commitment, and honesty are the things that drive anybody to come and have faith in us. Though the state doesn't have a tire 1 city like Hyderabad, Bangalore or Chennai, it has the inheritance strengths; our coastal line."
"We require your help in agriculture and aqua sectors to meet global standards. Investment can be bought in areas like seaports, airports, refineries, water management etc. since Andhra Pradesh has a long coastline," he added.
"Tell us what qualifications you need from our youth. We will train them and provide manpower to you. By the time I became the Chief Minister, the condition of the Discoms were very weak. We, recently, have decided to renegotiate the power purchase agreements (PPAs), which became a controversial topic for discussion. We take bold steps only to ensure transparency and integrity," Reddy mentioned.
Thanking the central government for making the event a reality, the Chief Minister said, "This is probably the largest gathering of diplomats outside New Delhi." (ANI)

