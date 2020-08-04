Andhra CM launches e-rakshabandhan program for women safety

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched an e-rakshabandhan program, to protect women and children from cyber and other crimes.

Reddy said that the launch of 4s4u.appolice.gov.in web portal will provide information on various issues like how to deal with cybercrime, harassment, and other issues pertaining to women's safety.

"I am happy to start two women-oriented programmes on the occasion of Rakhi Bandhan,' the Chief Minister said and added, "We have passed Disha Bill which is awaiting President's nod and have started 18 Disha police stations besides appointing special Public Prosecutors."

He further said, "Women welfare has been high on our priority and immediately after taking over, we have provided 50 per cent reservations to women in nominated posts and in government contracts besides implementing schemes like Amma Vodi, Vasati Deevena, Asara, Cheyutha and 30 lakh house sites being registered in the names of the women of the household."

Home Minister M Sucharita, DGP Gowtham Sawang, additional DG Sunil Kumar, State Women Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma, MLA Vidadala Rajani, State Mala Corporation Chairperson, P Ammaji and others participated in the function. (ANI)