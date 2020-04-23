Andhra CM launches infrared non-contact forehead thermometer, proactive face masks

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 23 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched infrared non-contact forehead thermometer and proactive face masks manufactured by a firm in Andhra Pradesh MedTech zone.

In a review meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, the directors of Green Ocean Research Labs, A Sruthi and A Sai Ram, explained the functioning of the equipment.

For the first time, the equipment is being manufactured in India with the available local staff at a lesser price.

"The company is producing 1,000 units of infrared non-contact forehead thermometer each day which is sufficient for the state for now. The production capacity would be scaled up so that the equipment can be exported to other states," the directors briefed Reddy.

Providing relief to Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state that are affected due to lockdown, the Chief Minister instructed the officials to ensure the functioning of MSMEs that are under green clusters with proper preventive measures following the central government guidelines.

He sought the details on the situation of MSMEs in the state and asked the officials to prepare a comprehensive strategy for the restoration of MSMEs by strictly continuing the COVID-19 preventive measures. (ANI)

