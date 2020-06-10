Andhra CM launches 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme for tailors, barbers and washermen

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 10 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched the 'Jagananna Chedodu' scheme to provide financial assistance to tailors, barbers and washermen.

According to an official release, Rs 10,000 was provided to 2.47 lakh beneficiaries by transferring a total amount of Rs 247 crores directly into their bank accounts under the unencumbered mode, which does not allow the bankers to deduct this amount towards previous loans of the beneficiaries if any.

"We have seen how these sections have suffered during the lockdown. On August 3, when the schools reopen we are giving Vidya Deevena kit, which includes three pairs of uniform, shoes, socks, books, bags. We are providing cloth sufficient for three pairs of uniform to the students," Reddy said. (ANI)

