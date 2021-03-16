Andhra CM launches 'temple management system' to ensure transparency of funds

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched a 'temple management system' at his Camp Office on Monday, bringing all temples under Endowments Department into one system.



Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said the new system would help in eliminating corruptions in temples, ensuring clean and transparent policies.

"Temple management system also includes temple information, online services for devotees, temple profiles, asset management, calendar, details of income and expenses. The devotees will have an opportunity to offer gifts through e-hundi through QR code," read a release by the state government.

Union Bank of India will operate the online payment system, which was started initially in Annavaram Temple on a trial basis. The officials informed that the online payment system will be made available in 11 major temples by the end of this month. On this occasion, the Union Bank of India scanned QR code and offered Rs 10,116 to Annavaram Temple via e-hundi. (ANI)

