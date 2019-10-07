Andhra CM launches website for judicial preview committee

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 7 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched the official website of judicial preview and its logo at his residence in Tadepalli.

The website aims to deliver transparency in tenders for infrastructural projects in the state which are worth Rs 100 crore or more which will be submitted before a Judicial Preview Committee.

The State Infrastructure (Transparency through Judicial Preview) Act 2019, a law by the state government came into existence on August 14.

The idea behind establishing this committee was to utilize all the government's resources in a suitable manner and deliver transparency in the governance.

Alongside Reddy, Justice Dr B Siva Shankara Rao, head of the committee, Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, Principal Advisor to Chief Minister Ajay Kallam were also present at the launch of the website. (ANI)

