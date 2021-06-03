Andhra CM launches YSR Jagananna Colonies project

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday launched the YSR Jagananna Colonies project, where more than 15.6 lakh houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore in the first phase.

The entire project is targeted to be completed by June 2023.

"In this state, no individual should experience the plight of not having a house, the state government is fulfilling the poor's dream of owning a house and ensuring the women of the state are secured and empowered by registering these house pattas under the women's name. In a way that was never heard or seen of before this housing activity is taking place, today we take a step forward toward that dream," the CM spoke at the event.



"This Housing activity helps boost the economic activity in the state by creating need for work in 30 different fields, from manufacturing to construction. Additionally, the engaged workers have the opportunity to work on these projects taking place in their hometowns eliminating a major inconvenience of travelling long distances or relocating for work," he added.

"The government had distributed house sites to about 30.76 lakh beneficiaries and embarked on a new history. Now, the government is set to create another record by taking up the construction of the houses, where in the first phase, 15,60,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 28,084 crore," read a Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release.

"As promised in the election manifesto, the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government targeted to complete 'Pedalandhariki Illu' scheme by June 2023. In both phases, as many as 28,30,227 houses will be constructed at a cost of Rs 50,944 crore," the statement added.

It further said that during the pandemic, construction of these houses will help boost economic growth as the construction work generates further employment opportunities. (ANI)

