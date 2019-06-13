Andhra CM meets Governor ESL Narasimhan in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jun 13 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday paid a courtesy visit to Governor ESL Narasimhan, who was in Vijayawada.

Governor of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Narasimhan came to Vijayawada on Thursday evening.

He will address the joint session of Andhra Pradesh Assembly and council on Friday.

The first session of the state assembly began on Wednesday, wherein the newly-elected MLAs took oath.

The new government was formed on May 30 under Jagan after YSRCP secured a landslide majority in the assembly and parliamentary elections in Andhra Pradesh.

Reddy had steered YSRCP to a four-fifths majority in the 175-member Assembly, ousting N Chandrababu Naidu-led Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from power in the state.

YSRCP finished the tally by winning 151 seats, wresting power from TDP whose strength was drastically reduced from 102 in the 2014 Assembly elections to a mere 23. It polled 49.9 per cent votes, while TDP got a 39.2 per cent vote share.

One Assembly seat went to Jana Sena Party led by actor-turn politician Pawan Kalyan.

YSRCP also bagged 22 Lok Sabha seats out of the 25 in the state during the simultaneous elections while TDP could get only three seats.

(ANI)

