Andhra CM meets state officials after Tabligh-related Covid-19 cases spike

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday held a review meeting with state officials on the measures being taken to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state and the need to continue the supply chain of essential commodities to people.

The Chief Minister instructed the officials to strictly implement all the guidelines keeping in view the sudden hike in coronavirus cases after the return of attendants of the Tablighi Jamaat.

"A total of 161 positive cases were reported in the state of which 140 were related to the Tablighi Jamaat event," read a statement from the CMO.

A total of 1085 people attended the event and 946 among them are now in Andhra Pradesh. Samples were collected and tests have been conducted on them.

"The house-to-house survey was conducted in 1.28 crore households from the existing 1.45 crore households in the state. Those who show any of the symptoms of COVID-19, tests will be conducted accordingly," the officials said when the CM sought the details on survey.

The officials said that two new testing centers are now functional in Guntur and Kadapa in the state. Moreover, another testing center in Visakhapatnam would be functional from Monday.

The Chief Minister has strictly ordered the officials to ensure that social distance at Ryhtu Bazaars, shops, and supermarkets is maintained. The price list should be displayed at every shop and strict actions should be taken against those who sell the products at a higher price than the fixed price.

Regarding the camps set up at various places across the state, Reddy ordered the officials that there should be no issues in accommodating the migrant labourers, workers who were stranded at various places due to the lockdown.

The officials who attended the meeting include Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister, Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chief Secretary of the state Nilam Sawhney and DGP Gautam Sawang. (ANI)

