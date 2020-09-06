Andhra CM must make a statement regarding the chariot fire: YSRCP MP

New Delhi [India], September 6 (ANI): Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party (YSRCP) rebel MP Raghu Ramakrishna Raju on Sunday demanded that the state's Chief Minister should make a statement regarding the chariot fire that took place in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

"Whenever such incidents take place they are quashed claiming that it was done by some lunatic. Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy must make a statement instead of Endowments minister Vellampalli Srinivas, as people may think this as an attack on Hinduism. A proper investigation must take place and I hope that those responsible are punished irrespective of religion or stature," Raju said in a self-made video.

A chariot at the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district caught fire in the early hours of Sunday.

No casualties have been reported in the incident.

A team of police and fire bridge has rushed to the spot and is investigating.

According to the police, a chariot of the Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi village caught fire at around 1 am. The fire was extinguished by 3 am.

Raju has been differing from his party line for the last few months, particularly on issues related to religion. He is considered as a rebel MP of YSRCP. (ANI)

