Andhra CM orders CBI inquiry in Antarvedi chariot fire incident

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], September 11 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the state Director General of Police (DGP) to hand over the investigation of Antarvedi Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple chariot fire incident to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

"Andhra Pradesh police took the case of Antarvedi Chariot fire incident as challenging and investigating the case seriously. Even after that, some political forces and groups are making vicious propaganda on the matter and spreading lies in social media and press meets," Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said in a statement.

"In the wake of the inident, the state government has announced that it is ready for any inquiry. As some political parties and unions are demanding the CBI inquiry, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the state DGP to hand over the case to CBI," it said.

Accordingly, the DGP office has written a letter to the Home Department seeking CBI inquiry into the matter.

The chariot of the famous Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Antarvedi of East Godavari district was gutted in a fire mishap in the early hours of September 6. (ANI)

