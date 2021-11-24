Andhra CM orders immediate assistance to 95,000 flood-affected families

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday ordered immediate assistance to 95,000 flood-affected families in the state and has instructed the district collectors to monitor the relief works.

During a video conference with the district collectors of the flood-affected areas, the Chief Minister said the floods have impacted nearly 95,000 families and they should receive assistance immediately and instructed the district collectors to monitor the relief works.

Reddy instructed the officials to take measures to ensure there is no problem in regard to drinking water and electricity and to give wide publicity to the '104' helpline number while also asking them to answer those calls immediately.



As per a press release of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Reddy has also announced compensation for the death of livestock and added that cattle should be vaccinated and fodder should be distributed.

The Chief Minister has instructed the officials to expedite the process of payment of compensation for those whose houses were completely damaged and partially damaged within the next three to four days and added that new houses should be sanctioned for completely damaged houses.

"Rs 95,000 should be paid as compensation for those who lost their house and directed the officials to sanction Rs 1.80 lakh for constructing new house," he added.

Reddy also directed the officials to complete crop enumeration on a war footing and said that district collectors should submit reports on roads restoration and action plans should be prepared to start works and added that temporary work should be undertaken immediately to avoid any disruption to transport in the meantime. (ANI)

