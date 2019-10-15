Andhra CM pays tribute to APJ Abdul Kalam on 88th birth anniversary

Updated: Oct 15, 2019 15:06 IST

Kerala murders: Police takes prime accused to crime scene for second time

Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], Oct 15 (ANI): Prime accused Jolly Shaju on Monday night was brought to Ponnamattam house for the second time in four days by the police for collecting evidence in connection with the case in which she is accused of killing six members of her own family over a period of 14 y