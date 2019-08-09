Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy (File Photo)
Andhra CM promotes state as desired destination for investment at "Diplomatic Outreach" program

ANI | Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:33 IST

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jaganmohan Reddy promoted the state as a desired destination for investment and trade on a global path while saying that the core strength of the state lies in its honesty, sincerity, and commitment during "Diplomatic Outreach" program, CMO said in a statement on Friday.
"Promoting brand Andhra Pradesh as a desired destination for investment and trade on a global platform, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has said that the core strength of the State lies in its honesty, sincerity, and commitment besides providing corruption-free and transparent governance," the Chief Minister Officer said in a statement.
The Chief Minister made the remarks while addressing the delegates of over 30 nations at the Diplomatic Outreach Programme, jointly organized with the Economic Division of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
"Chief Minister has explained in detail about the trade opportunities in various sectors and at the same time defended the government policy on Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and the law to provide reservations to locals in industries," said CMO in its statement.
"The 974 km long coastline would shore up an array of opportunities in the development of Ports besides aquaculture giving a boost to the blue economy," the Chief Minister was quoted as saying.
The Chief Minister called for investment in the agrarian economy and in several other fields.
"We have four ports and another four will be coming up in the coming five years which will be providing investment opportunities besides setting up of Metro Rail in Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Guntur. We have six airports in the 13 districts," said the Chief Minister.
As per the statement released by the CMO, the Chief Minister said though we do not have Tier 1 city, and our literacy and gross enrolment rates may not be encouraging, we do have our strengths which are in the form of a stable government which has a thumping mandate by winning 86% of the state assembly seats.
"We have very phenomenally cordial relations with the Centre, the neighbouring states of Telangana, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka and have a strong commitment to the development agenda which rolls on the smooth track of transparency and corruption-free governance. We also seek your cooperation in supporting our welfare schemes," he said.
Defending the cancellation of Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), he said, ' this is a tough decision we had to take, the renegotiation of PPAs will go on to instil confidence among the investors, though in the short run there could be some concern from the international community."
Trying to assuage concerns over job reservations for locals, the CMO in its release quoted the Chief Minister as saying, "The second reform which was much talked about is the job reservations for locals in the industry. Even in the US, the slogan is Jobs for Locals and it is a worldwide phenomenon. What we are asking for is nothing new or unusual. Locals give land to industry and the least they expect is employment and they are justified."
"We have recently passed a law to provide 75 % reservations to locals in the industries and we are pursuing the policy of promoting industries in the backward areas. We also have put forward a policy of setting up of Skill Development Centres at every Constituency level. What we are asking for is to give us a list of your requirements and we will train them to suit to your standards," said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 23:38 IST

