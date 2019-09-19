Andhra CM releases village and ward secretary exam results

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Sept 19 (ANI): Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy released the Village and Ward Secretary exam results on Thursday at his camp office.

The village secretariats, which have been set up in a bid to decentralise administration, will be functional from October 2.

The list released consists of names of 126728 successful candidates who will be employed in 19 government departments to take up the task of door delivery of welfare schemes, including Navaratna, to people.

The Chief Minister congratulated the officials on successful completion of recruitment of Village and Ward Secretariat and said: "Revolutionary changes in governance will come through village secretariats. Government schemes will be delivered to the doorstep of people irrespective of their caste, creed and political affiliations."

With 11 to 12 permanent government employees in each secretariat, the government has created a total of 126728 (95,088 rural, 36,410 urban) jobs. Government has set up 11,158 village secretariats and 3786 ward secretariats across the state, an official release read.

A total of 21.69 lakh candidates applied for various jobs in 19 departments and 19.50 lakh candidates had appeared for the examination. (ANI)

