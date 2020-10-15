Andhra CM reviews flood situation in state

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 15 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday held a review meeting on the flood situation and heavy rains in the state via video conference with all district collectors.

He has ordered to provide Rs 500 financial aid to those in the rehabilitation camps, so that they do not face problems after going to their houses.

During the review meeting, the Chief Minister said that though the deep depression crossed land yesterday, one must be very alert. Prakasam barrage at Vijayawada is receiving huge amount of flood water due to heavy rains in Telangana. Further, 4 lakh cusecs of water will be released from Srisailam, that flood water will reach Prakasam barrage soon. In total, Prakasam barrage may receive 7.5 lakh cusecs of flood water. Collectors of Guntur and Krishna districts should be alert.

"Power supply should be immediately restored on a war footing. After that breaches of tanks and canals should be restored, damaged roads should be repaired. Repairs should be finished on permanent basis within 4-5 months," he directed officials.

"10 persons have died in different districts of the state. They should be paid ex gratia. Crop loss should be estimated and those reports should be sent within a week," he directed further.



The Chief Minister said that the water received should be preserved properly and not even a single drop should go waste.

"Reservoirs should be filled. The tanks should be filled through canals. Plan of action should be prepared in that regard. Chittoor district received 40 per cent excessive rainfall, yet only 30 per cent of tanks are filled. This situation should be changed immediately. Collectors of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Prakasam, Chittoor, Anantapuram, Kadapa and Kurnool should pay special attention in this regard. Thus a permanent remedy should be found for mitigation of drought," he said.

"The people taking shelter in rehabilitation centres should be treated with humanity. Provide them financial aid of minimum Rs 500 each," he added.

Meanwhile, Agriculture special chief secretary Poonam Malakondaiah said that the scientists of agriculture and horticulture universities and Krishi Vijnana Kendras will provide guidance to the farmers once the flood recedes.

She said paddy procurement will continue as it is despite rains and floods. Panchayat Raj and Rural development principal secretary Gopalakrishna Dwivedi said that proper arrangements have been made for sanitation in the flooded areas. He said that drinking water is being supplied through tankers. (ANI)

