Andhra CM reviews New Education Policy 'Nadu Nedu's' progress

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 18 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the progress of Nadu Nedu works in Schools and Anganwadi centres and directed the officials to prepare an action plan for the implementation of New Education Policy.

During the review meeting held at the camp office here on Thursday, the Chief Minister said not even a single employee will be laid off from schools and Anganwadi centers and no centre is being closed and added that changes are being made in the education system after taking these two factors into consideration.

"There should be two types of schools of which one school consisting of PP1, PP2, preparatory class, Class-1 and Class-2, should be within one-kilometre distance to the students and other from Class-3 to Class-10, should be within three-kilometre distance to the students," the Chief Minister said.

He said the main purpose of the education policy is to maintain the teacher-student ratio rational and added that it's not appropriate to have one teacher for four students or a single teacher for a large number of students. "The approach of a single teacher teaching all subjects is also incorrect", he said.

The Chief Minister said it is important to maintain students teacher ratio in foundation courses as mental development is essential for children below eight years of age and their skills need to be improved.



"It is not appropriate to set up all class rooms at one place and added that no one should find fault in the programme of bringing schools within a three-kilometre distance of students. The aim of the government is to provide quality education, quality teaching and quality infrastructure according to National Education Plan," Reddy said and added that the state education policy should be in tune with it.

The Chief Minister said the government is looking forward to teaching in English medium, striving to provide quality education to the children and spending huge money for the same. He said to create awareness among teachers, public representatives and others on the new education policy and directed the officials to clarify their doubts.

Reviewing Nadu Nedu, the Chief Minister asked the officers to prepare an action plan to complete Nadu Nedu works in Anganwadi centres within two years.

"The foundation schools concept was introduced by Central government and everyone should follow it. There are 18 subjects till class 5th and the SGT teacher can't handle them and a separate teacher is needed for each subject. Buy lands for schools that do not have playground under the Nadu Nadu scheme and prepare an action plan to provide sports dress and shoes additionally under the Vidya Kanuka scheme. Strengthen laboratories and libraries in schools and provide better internet facility in school libraries," he added.

Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh, Women and Child Welfare Minister Thaneti Vanitha, School Education Principal Secretary Buditi Rajashekar, and other officials were present. (ANI)

