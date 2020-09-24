Andhra CM should comment on Nani's remarks: Swami Paripurnananda

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 23 (ANI): Swami Paripurnananda on Wednesday expressed his deep indignation and remorse over the series of incidents taking place in Andhra Pradesh and said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy should respond to the remarks of minister Kodali Nani.

"It is important to understand the history of Tirumala and to recognize that Lord Venkateswara was the ruler of this world from the beginning of the Kali Yuga to the end of the age. When Andhra Pradesh minister Kodali Nani commented about declaration at Tirumala, Chief Minister Jagan as his leader should comment on Nani's remarks," said Swamiji.

Swamiji also advised Jagan Mohan Reddy to give a declaration.

"If Jagan does not give the declaration, he will have to be considered as accepting Nani's words," he added.

Swami Paripurnananda also said that it was important to understand that there was a political conspiracy going on around Jagan based on a series of incidents. He said the government should not interfere with Hindu temples.



"The Centre was also thinking about such issues. Almost all Swamijis are thinking of an action plan and if Andhra Pradesh government does not take appropriate steps, then Hindu Seers, Swamijis will come forward with an action plan," he said.

Earlier while speaking to a local channel, Nani -- when asked to comment on the issue of desecration of a Hanuman idol -- had downplayed the matter as one involving a "mere idol".

"What if the hand of an idol is broken? It is merely an idol," he had said.

On a recent theft at Kanaka Durga temple in Vijayawada, he had said: "Why so much fuss over the theft of silver lions from the temple chariot? They are hardly worth Rs 6-7 lakh."

Besides, Nani had questioned a declaration by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. "Why such rules are there only for the Lord Balaji temple? When there are no such rules for churches or mosques, why there are rules for Hindu temples?"

The state has been witnessing a spate of vandalism and thefts at Hindu temples and related protests since last month. (ANI)

