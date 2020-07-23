Andhra CM targets to plant over 20 crore saplings on '71st Vana Mahotsavam'

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday inaugurated 'Jagananna Pachathoranam' programme by planting neem and peepal saplings at Ibrahimpatnam Mandal, Krishna district here.

He also set a target of planting over 20 crore saplings across the state on the '71st Vana Mahotsavam'.

Speaking on the occasion of green cover, Chief Minister also highlighted the distribution of the house site pattas to poor and said that a layout of 33 acres of land worth Rs 3 crore has been allotted in Gajulapeta, where 1,600 people will receive house site pattas.

The Chief Minister has also announced that 17,000 lay-outs were being set up in the 13,000 Gram Panchayats across the state, which will benefit 30 lakh poor people. The distribution of sites, under the state housing scheme, will now begin from August 15 while the construction is slated to start from August 26.

This was one of the major poll promises made by Chief Minister Reddy as part of the "Navaratnalu" schemes.

He also pointed out how the Opposition has been obstructing with the schemes being introduced, particularly on the distribution of the house sites which led them to approach the Supreme Court. (ANI)

