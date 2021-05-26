Andhra CM thanks medical fraternity for their services in face of COVID

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 26 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday praised and expressed gratitude to all the medical staff for their services in the face of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his interaction with some of the doctors, nurses and other medical staff in a virtual conference, the Chief Minister said, "We salute each and every medical staff for their service. Every nurse stood strong like a mother and served lakhs of people across the state. You have risked your lives to save so many people. Kindly reach out to us if there is any assistance needed from our side".

According to an official statement, the medical staff also appreciated the initiatives taken by the Chief Minister and his administration in battling the pandemic.



"The Chief Minister also appreciated the efforts by the district administration for their efforts during the ongoing curfew which is being implemented in the state for almost a month now," the statement said.

In Andhra Pradesh, the field staff of all departments including the village and ward secretariats, ASHA workers and volunteers have been working relentlessly in the relief efforts.

From a peak of 24,170 cases a few days ago, the state is now witnessing a decline in the number of active cases with an average of 15,000 to 16,000 cases reported per day, the statement said.

According to Union Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has 2,09,237 active COVID-19 cases. The total number of recoveries has reached 13,61,464 and fatalities have mounted to 10,126. (ANI)

