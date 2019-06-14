Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Delhi
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in Delhi

Andhra CM to demand special category status at Niti Aayog meeting

ANI | Updated: Jun 14, 2019 19:26 IST

New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah ahead of the Niti Aayog meeting, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy on Friday said that he will be demanding for special category status at the NITI Aayog meeting tomorrow.
"I took an appointment with Home Minister Amit Shah today evening to try and prevail on him and to also soften the Prime Minister's heart on special category status that we'll definitely be asking for in tomorrow's NITI Aayog meeting," said Jagan Mohan Reddy.
"The agenda of my visit was tomorrow's NITI Aayog meeting. Tomorrow we'll be presenting our case to the NITI Aayog, which is chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi," said Reddy.
Dismissing reports of the post of Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker being offered to his party YSRCP, Reddy said, "First of all nothing has been asked for or offered. We haven't asked. Neither has any proposal of that sort come from any quarter. So please don't speculate these kinds of things."
