Andhra commission finds several violations in state educational institutes

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh School Education Regulatory and Monitoring Commission (APSERMC) has found several violations of rules by the junior college managements during sudden inspections in Krishna District.

During a press conference, APSERMC Chairman, Justice Kantha Rao said, "The state government had released an order based on our recommendation that private junior colleges and schools should reduce the tuition fee by 30 per cent paid in the previous academic year and it should be collected in installments only."

"Educational institutions are not following the orders and collecting exorbitant fees. The violations are observed in the physical inspection of colleges. Most of the colleges don't have basic amenities and hostel and infrastructure facilities are the worst. COVID-19 restrictions are not being followed. Parents are not allowed to see the conditions at the hostel campuses. Colleges are collecting money under various heads, like IIT coaching, AC room charges, books, library fees along tuition fees, but none of those amenities are being properly provided," Rao added.

Rao further said they are planning to recommend withdrawal of recognition of those colleges, which is the maximum possible punishment. "If parents of students unite and come forward, that will be easier for us to take action on the college managements which are violating the rules," he added.



He further mentioned that some of the private colleges have filed a case on the reduction of tuition fees and the matter may be resolved within ten days to two weeks.

"Some colleges are withholding the certificates of outgoing students to collect the fee dues. It is illegal and stern action will be taken on such colleges," further said the APSERMC chairman.

He requested the parents to contact their grievance cell on 9150281111.

"We will list out all the violations and make recommendations to the government for stern action. We are preparing a web portal for all issues related to private junior colleges and schools, including tuition fees issues," Rao added.

Three teams comprising commission members B Eswaraiah, Prof V Narayana Reddy, K Ajay Kumar, and CAV Prasad have been visiting private and corporate colleges for the past three days. (ANI)

