Andhra: Complaint filed against Chief Secy Subrahmanyam before CMO, High Court

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): A complaint has been filed against Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam at the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office and at AP High Court Judicial Registrar, for his recent comments about those employed in various temples in the state.

Jerusalem Mathaiah, founder of Kraistava Dharma Parirakshana Prachara Samiti filed the complaint on Friday and demanded strict action against the senior bureaucrat.

Demanding an apology from the chief secretary, Mathaiah alleged: "Subrahmanyam gave oral orders to the endowments department officials to check the houses of department employees in order to find out whether they are Hindus or practising any other religion. He is trying to remove Dalit Christians working in Tirumala, Srisailam and other temples in Andhra Pradesh,"

He also alleged that at the behest of oral orders from Subrahmanyam, endowment officials and RSS workers were attacking the houses of Dalit Christians.

"They are entering the households, checking marriage photographs, rings, facial and bodily marks. This is against Article 25 of the Indian constitution. So he should be sacked, and legally prosecuted," Mathaiah claimed.

Following a controversy about advertisements of other religions found printed on the bus tickets to Tirumala, Subrahmanyam had visited Tirumala and had directed the endowment department officials to hold surprise checks and inspections at the employees' houses.

Mathaiah was an accused and later turned approver in Vote for Note Case of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu. (ANI)

